BRIEF-AstraZeneca Collaborates With Accent Therapeutics

June 4 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca PLC:

* ASTRAZENECA TO DISCOVER AND DEVELOP NOVEL THERAPIES TARGETING RNA-MODIFYING PROTEINS IN ONCOLOGY COLLABORATION WITH ACCENT THERAPEUTICS

* ASTRAZENECA - ACCENT WILL RECEIVE AN UPFRONT PAYMENT OF $55M

* ASTRAZENECA - ACCENT IS ALSO ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE ADDITIONAL SUCCESS-BASED PAYMENTS ACROSS ALL PROGRAMMES IN FORM OF OPTION FEES AND MILESTONE PAYMENTS

* ASTRAZENECA - IN EVENT ACCENT OPTS INTO CO-DEVELOPING AND CO-COMMERCIALISING NOMINATED PROGRAMME, PROFITS AND LOSSES WILL BE SPLIT IN US