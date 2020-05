May 26 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca PLC:

* ASTRAZENECA COLLABORATES WITH ARCHERDX TO USE PERSONALISED CANCER ASSAYS TO DETECT MINIMAL RESIDUAL DISEASE IN LUNG CANCER TRIALS

* ASTRAZENECA - ARCHERDX’S PERSONALISED ASSAY WILL BE USED IN ASTRAZENECA’S RECENTLY LAUNCHED PHASE III MERMAID-1 TRIAL

* ASTRAZENECA - ARCHERDX WILL PERFORM WHOLE EXOME SEQUENCING OF NSCLC PATIENT SAMPLES AND GENERATE HIGHLY SENSITIVE, PERSONALISED CTDNA ASSAYS