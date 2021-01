BRIEF-AstraZeneca Completes Atacand Divestment In More Than 70 Countries

Jan 4 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca PLC:

* ASTRAZENECA PLC - ATACAND DIVESTMENT IN OVER 70 COUNTRIES COMPLETED

* ASTRAZENECA - UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT ASTRAZENECA RECEIVED A PAYMENT OF $250M FROM CHEPLAPHARM

* ASTRAZENECA - ASTRAZENECA WILL RECEIVE FURTHER NON-CONTINGENT PAYMENTS EQUAL TO $150M DURING FIRST HALF OF 2021

* ASTRAZENECA - PRESENT VALUE OF ALL PAYMENTS WILL BE REPORTED IN ASTRAZENECA'S FINANCIAL STATEMENTS WITHIN OTHER OPERATING INCOME IN Q4 OF 2020