Feb 10 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca PLC:

* ASTRAZENECA PLC - DIVESTMENT OF CRESTOR IN EUROPE COMPLETED

* ASTRAZENECA - UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, ASTRAZENECA RECEIVED A PAYMENT OF $320M FROM GRÜNENTHAL

* ASTRAZENECA - ASTRAZENECA MAY ALSO BE ELIGIBLE FOR FUTURE MILESTONE PAYMENTS OF UP TO $30M