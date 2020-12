BRIEF-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine could receive emergency use authorization by Apr – OWS Chief Advisor Dr Slaoui

Dec 30 (Reuters) -

* OWS CHIEF ADVISOR DR SLAOUI SAYS ASTRAZENACA VACCINE’S U.S. TRIAL IS ALMOST ALL ENROLLED: HHS CALL

* SLAOUI SAYS JNJ PHASE 3 TRIAL RECRUITMENT NOW COMPLETED, EFFICACY READOUT AND EUA LIKELY IN JAN

* SANOFI’S VACCINE WILL START PHASE 2B PROGRAM BY MIDDLE OF FEB - SLAOUI

* OWS HAS ALLOCATED 20 MILLION DOSES SINCE THE FIRST PFIZER EUA - GENERAL PERNA

* OWS HAS PARTNERSHIP WITH 19 PHARMACY CHAINS AS COUNTRY MOVES INTO NEXT PHASES FOR WIDER PORTIONS OF THE POPULATION - GENERAL PERNA

* 20 MILLION DOSES WILL BE ALLOCATED BY THURSDAY; 14 MILLION DOSES HAVE BEEN DISTRIBUTED SO FAR - GENERAL PERNA

* SLAOUI SAYS WILL BE AN FDA DECISION WHETHER TO EVALUATE ASTRAZENECA’S VACCINE WITH THE SAME DATA AS MHRA OR NOT

* ASTRAZENECA COVID-19 VACCINE COULD RECEIVE EMERGENCY USE AUTHORIZATION IN US BY APRIL - SLAOUI

* BELIEVE UPTAKE OF VACCINE WILL INCREASE AS WE MOVE FORWARD - GENERAL PERNA

* BELIEVE J&J VACCINE WILL BE AVAILABLE BY FEB AND ASTRAZENECA VACCINE BY APRIL -- SLAOUI

* 70,000 PROVIDERS AND 40,000 PHARMACIES ENROLLED FOR VACCINE DISTRIBUTION - GENERAL PERNA