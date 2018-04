BRIEF-AstraZeneca directors Markham and Vadera to be proposed for re-election for final time ​

April 5 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca PLC:

* ‍ASTRAZENECA PLC ( COMPANY) ANNOUNCED TODAY THAT RUDY MARKHAM AND SHRITI VADERA WILL BE PROPOSED TO SHAREHOLDERS FOR RE-ELECTION AS DIRECTORS FOR FINAL TIME AT COMPANY’S AGM ON 18 MAY 2018.​

* ‍MR MARKHAM INTENDS TO RETIRE FROM BOARD AT CONCLUSION OF 2019 AGM.​

* ‍BOARD ALSO BELIEVES IT WOULD BE IN BEST INTERESTS OF SHAREHOLDERS FOR HIM TO SERVE FOR ONE FURTHER YEAR, DURING A PERIOD OF BOARD CHANGES​

* ‍BARONESS VADERA HAS INFORMED BOARD THAT SHE WILL RETIRE AS A DIRECTOR BY 31 DECEMBER 2018, BY WHEN SHE WILL HAVE SERVED AS A BOARD MEMBER FOR EIGHT YEARS.​

* ‍COMPANY WILL ANNOUNCE RELATED BOARD COMMITTEE CHANGES AND MR MARKHAM'S SUCCESSOR AS SENIOR INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR AS SOON AS POSSIBLE FOLLOWING THESE BEING DECIDED.​