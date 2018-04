BRIEF-AstraZeneca disappointed by data from Arctic trial in third-line non-small cell lung cancer

April 24 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca PLC:

* REPORTS RESULTS FROM ARCTIC TRIAL IN THIRD-LINE NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER

* WHILE WE ARE DISAPPOINTED THAT COMBINATION OF IMFINZI PLUS TREMELIMUMAB DID NOT RESULT IN A STATISTICALLY-SIGNIFICANT SURVIVAL BENEFIT IN THIS HEAVILY PRE-TREATED PATIENT POPULATION, WE ARE ENCOURAGED BY ACTIVITY OF IMFINZI MONOTHERAPY OBSERVED IN THIS TRIAL

* FULL DATA FROM ARCTIC TRIAL WILL BE PRESENTED AT A FORTHCOMING MEDICAL MEETING