BRIEF-AstraZeneca Expects To Deliver 100 Mln COVID-19 vaccine Doses to EU In H1 2021

March 12 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca PLC:

* ASTRAZENECA - DISAPPOINTED TO ANNOUNCE SHORTFALL IN PLANNED COVID-19 VACCINE SHIPMENTS TO EU “DESPITE WORKING TIRELESSLY TO ACCELERATE SUPPLY”

* ASTRAZENECA - EXPORT RESTRICTIONS WILL REDUCE DELIVERIES IN FIRST QUARTER, AND ARE LIKELY TO AFFECT DELIVERIES IN THE SECOND QUARTER

* ASTRAZENECA - CO IS COLLABORATING WITH THE EU COMMISSION AND MEMBER STATES TO ADDRESS THE SUPPLY CHALLENGES

* ASTRAZENECA - REMAINS CONFIDENT PRODUCTIVITY IN ITS EU SUPPLY CHAIN WILL CONTINUE TO IMPROVE

* ASTRAZENECA - DESPITE CHALLENGES, AIMS TO DELIVER 100M DOSES IN THE FIRST HALF OF 2021, OF WHICH 30M ARE DUE TO BE DELIVERED IN THE FIRST QUARTER