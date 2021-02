BRIEF-AstraZeneca, IDT To Ramp Up COVID-19 Vaccine Manufacturing In Europe

Feb 10 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca PLC:

* ASTRAZENECA AND IDT BIOLOGIKA SIGN LETTER OF INTENT TO INCREASE COVID-19 VACCINE MANUFACTURING IN EUROPE AND SECURE LONG-TERM SUPPLY CAPACITY

* ASTRAZENECA - ASTRAZENECA AND IDT BIOLOGIKA ARE EXPLORING OPTIONS TO ACCELERATE OUTPUT OF FINISHED COVID-19 VACCINE

* ASTRAZENECA - ASTRAZENECA VACCINES BEGAN SHIPPING ON 5 FEBRUARY AS PART OF INITIAL 17M DOSES THAT ARE DUE TO BE DELIVERED OVER NEXT WEEKS

* ASTRAZENECA - ASTRAZENECA AND IDT BIOLOGIKA ALSO INTEND TO STRENGTHEN EUROPE’S VACCINE MANUFACTURING CAPABILITY WITH A JOINT INVESTMENT

* ASTRAZENECA - INVESTMENT COULD ALSO ALLOW FOR MANUFACTURE OF OTHER VACCINES SHARING A SIMILAR MANUFACTURING PROCESS

* ASTRAZENECA - IDT BIOLOGIKA WILL HAVE AMONG LARGEST VACCINE MANUFACTURING CAPACITIES OF ITS KIND IN EUROPE

* ASTRAZENECA - DETAILS OF AGREEMENT ARE TO BE FINALISED

* ASTRAZENECA - CO, IDT PLAN TO INVEST IN CAPACITY EXPANSION AT IDT BIOLOGIKA’S PRODUCTION SITE IN DESSAU

* ASTRAZENECA - EXPANSION IN DESSAU TO BUILD UP TO FIVE 2,000-LITRE BIOREACTORS CAPABLE OF MAKING TENS OF MILLIONS OF DOSES PER MONTH OF VACCINE

* ASTRAZENECA - NEW ASSETS ARE ESTIMATED TO BE OPERATIONAL BY END OF 2022