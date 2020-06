BRIEF-AstraZeneca In Agreements With CEPI, Gavi, Serum Institute Of India For COVID-19 Vaccines

June 4 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca PLC:

* ASTRAZENECA - AGREEMENTS WITH CEPI AND GAVI AND SERUM INSTITUTE OF INDIA WILL BRING VACCINE TO LOW AND MIDDLE-INCOME COUNTRIES AND BEYOND

* ASTRAZENECA - GLOBAL SUPPLY CAPACITY TO EXCEED TWO BILLION DOSES

* ASTRAZENECA - REACHED A $750M AGREEMENT WITH CEPI AND GAVI TO SUPPORT MANUFACTURING, PROCUREMENT AND DISTRIBUTION OF 300 MILLION DOSES OF VACCINE

* ASTRAZENECA - AGREEMENT WITH SII TO SUPPLY ONE BILLION DOSES FOR LOW AND MIDDLE-INCOME COUNTRIES, WITH A COMMITMENT TO PROVIDE 400 MILLION BEFORE END OF 2020

* ASTRAZENECA - BUILDING A NUMBER OF SUPPLY CHAINS IN PARALLEL ACROSS WORLD TO SUPPORT GLOBAL ACCESS AT NO PROFIT DURING PANDEMIC

* ASTRAZENECA - CEPI WILL LEAD DEVELOPMENT AND MANUFACTURING AND GAVI WILL LEAD PROCUREMENT WITHIN GLOBAL MECHANISM