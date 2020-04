April 23 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca PLC:

* ASTRAZENECA AND SAINT LUKE’S MID AMERICA HEART INSTITUTE INITIATE PHASE III DARE-19 TRIAL WITH FARXIGA IN COVID-19 PATIENTS

* ASTRAZENECA - TRIAL WILL ASSESS POTENTIAL OF FARXIGA IN REDUCING RISK OF SERIOUS COMPLICATIONS AND ORGAN FAILURE

* ASTRAZENECA - DARE-19 TRIAL OPEN FOR ENROLMENT IN US AND OTHER EUROPEAN COUNTRIES WITH HIGH COVID-19 BURDEN & AIMS TO RECRUIT ABOUT 900 PATIENTS