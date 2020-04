BRIEF-AstraZeneca Initiates Trial With Calquence Against COVID-19

April 14 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca PLC:

* ASTRAZENECA INITIATES CALAVI CLINICAL TRIAL WITH CALQUENCE AGAINST COVID-19

* ASTRAZENECA - TRIAL WILL ASSESS EFFECT OF CALQUENCE ON EXAGGERATED IMMUNE RESPONSE OF PATIENTS HOSPITALISED WITH COVID-19 INFECTION

* ASTRAZENECA - TRIAL TO EVALUATE EFFICACY, SAFETY OF ADDING CALQUENCE TO BEST SUPPORTIVE CARE TO LOWER MORTALITY & NEED FOR ASSISTED VENTILATION

* ASTRAZENECA - PART ONE OF TRIAL EVALUATES ADDITION OF CALQUENCE TO BSC VERSUS BSC ALONE IN PATIENTS HOSPITALISED WITH COVID-19 WHO ARE NOT IN ICU

* ASTRAZENECA - PART TWO OF TRIAL EVALUATES ADDITION OF CALQUENCE TO BSC IN A COHORT OF PATIENTS IN ICU.

* ASTRAZENECA - CALAVI TRIAL IS EXPECTED TO OPEN FOR ENROLMENT IN COMING DAYS IN US AND SEVERAL COUNTRIES IN EUROPE