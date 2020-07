July 30 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca:

* ASTRAZENECA SAYS NEW LAUNCHES FOR CALQUENCE AND ENHERTU ARE SHOWING GOOD PROGRESS - MEDIA CALL

* ASTRAZENECA SAYS HAS NOT BEEN IMPACTED SO FAR BY U.S.-CHINA GEOPOLITICAL TENSIONS OVER PANDEMIC - MEDIA CALL

* ASTRAZENECA SAYS WILL BE ABLE TO MANUFACTURE COVID-19 VACCINE AT A FEW DOLLARS PER DOSE - MEDIA CALL