June 15 (Reuters) - Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd:

* Received import and market permission in form 45 from DCGI (Drug Controller General of India)for FDC of Budesonide 320 μg + Formoterol Fumarate Dihydrate 9 μg inhalation powder

* Says drug indicated for treatment of asthma