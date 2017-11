Nov 28 (Reuters) - ASTRAZENECA PLC:

EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY ACCEPTS REGULATORY SUBMISSION FOR TAGRISSO IN 1ST-LINE EGFR-MUTATED NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER