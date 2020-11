BRIEF-AstraZeneca Posts Qtrly Core EPS Of $0.94, Says On Track To Meet FY Guidance

Nov 5 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca PLC:

* ASTRAZENECA PLC - AZN: YEAR-TO-DATE AND Q3 2020 RESULTS

* ASTRAZENECA - ON TRACK TO MEET FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE

* ASTRAZENECA - ON TRACK TO MEET FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE; EXECUTING STRATEGY OF SUSTAINABLE GROWTH THROUGH INNOVATION

* ASTRAZENECA - QTRLY REPORTED EPS $0.49

* ASTRAZENECA - QTRLY CORE EPS $0.94

* ASTRAZENECA - YEAR TO DATE INCREASE IN PRODUCT SALES OF 9% (11% AT CER) TO $18,879M

* ASTRAZENECA - RESULTS FROM LATE-STAGE TRIALS ARE ANTICIPATED LATER THIS YEAR FOR AZD1222 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: