BRIEF-Astrazeneca Presents New Data Evaluating Safety And Efficacy Of Farxiga

March 19 (Reuters) - Astrazeneca Plc:

* ASTRAZENECA PRESENTS NEW DATA EVALUATING SAFETY AND EFFICACY OF FARXIGA IN PATIENTS WITH TYPE 2 DIABETES AND MODERATE RENAL IMPAIRMENT

* ASTRAZENECA - STUDY MET ITS PRIMARY AND SECONDARY EFFICACY ENDPOINTS

* ASTRAZENECA - MEAN EGFR WAS DECREASED AT 24 WEEKS WITH DAPAGLIFLOZIN VERSUS PLACEBO IN STUDY

* ASTRAZENECA - OVERALL, ADVERSE EVENTS OCCURRED IN 41.9% OF PATIENTS WITH DAPAGLIFLOZIN AND 47.8% WITH PLACEBO IN STUDY

* ASTRAZENECA - AES RELATED TO STUDY TREATMENT BY INVESTIGATORS WERE REPORTED IN 10.6% OF PATIENTS WITH DAPAGLIFLOZIN AND 6.2% WITH PLACEBO

* ASTRAZENECA - NO AES OF BONE FRACTURE OR AMPUTATION WERE REPORTED IN STUDY