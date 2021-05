May 26 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca PLC:

* ASTRAZENECA PLC - ASTRAZENECA PRICES A $7BN BOND OFFERING

* ASTRAZENECA - OFFERING IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE ON 28 MAY 2021,

* ASTRAZENECA - ITS WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY ASTRAZENECA FINANCE LLC, PRICED A SIX TRANCHE GLOBAL BOND OFFERING TOTALLING $7BN ON 25 MAY 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: