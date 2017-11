BRIEF-Astrazeneca provides Tralokinumab update in severe asthma​

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Astrazeneca Plc:

* ASTRAZENECA TRALOKINUMAB UPDATE IN SEVERE ASTHMA​

* ANNOUNCED TOP-LINE RESULTS OF PHASE III STRATOS 2, TROPOS TRIALS FOR TRALOKINUMAB

* ‍IN STRATOS 2, TRALOKINUMAB DID NOT ACHIEVE A STATISTICALLY-SIGNIFICANT REDUCTION IN ANNUAL ASTHMA EXACERBATION RATE (AAER), PRIMARY ENDPOINT

* ‍IN TROPOS, TRALOKINUMAB DIDN‘T ACHIEVE STATISTICALLY-SIGNIFICANT REDUCTION IN ORAL CORTICOSTEROID (OCS) USE, PRIMARY ENDPOINT

* ‍SAFETY AND TOLERABILITY FINDINGS IN STRATOS 2 AND TROPOS WERE CONSISTENT WITH THOSE OBSERVED IN PREVIOUS TRIALS WITH TRALOKINUMAB​