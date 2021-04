BRIEF-AstraZeneca Q1 EPS $1.19, Reports $275 Mln In COVID-19 Vaccine Sales

April 30 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca Plc:

* AZN: FIRST QUARTER 2021 RESULTS

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE ROSE 100 PERCENT TO $1.19

* QTRLY CORE EPS $1.63

* QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE INCLUDED $275M OF PANDEMIC COVID-19 VACCINE SALES

* NEGATIVE IMPACT OF PANDEMIC VACCINE ON QTRLY EPS OF $0.03

* QTRLY INCREASE IN PRODUCT SALES OF 15% (11% AT CER) TO $7,257M

* EXPECT IMPACT OF COVID TO REDUCE AND ANTICIPATE A PERFORMANCE ACCELERATION IN SECOND HALF OF 2021

* COMPANY REITERATES GUIDANCE FOR FY 2021 AT CER

* COMPANY REITERATES FULL-YEAR 2021 GUIDANCE

* GUIDANCE DOES NOT INCORPORATE ANY REVENUE OR PROFIT IMPACT FROM SALES OF PANDEMIC COVID-19 VACCINE