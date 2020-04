BRIEF-AstraZeneca Qtrly Core EPS $1.05, FY 2020 Financial Guidance Unchanged

April 29 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca PLC:

* ASTRAZENECA PLC - AZN: FIRST-QUARTER 2020 RESULTS

* ASTRAZENECA - FY20 CAPITAL EXPENDITURE IS EXPECTED TO BE BROADLY STABLE VERSUS PRIOR YEAR

* ASTRAZENECA - QTRLY REPORTED EPS $0.59

* ASTRAZENECA - EVALUATING USE OF CALQUENCE, APPROVED IN A NUMBER OF COUNTRIES FOR TREATMENT OF CHRONIC LYMPHOCYTIC LEUKAEMIA, IN PHASE II CALAVI TRIAL

* ASTRAZENECA - QTRLY CORE EPS $1.05

* ASTRAZENECA - DOES NOT EXPECT MATERIAL DELAYS TO ANTICIPATED DATES OF LATE-STAGE AND LIFECYCLE-MANAGEMENT NEWS FLOW IN 2020 AND 2021

* ASTRAZENECA - COMPANY DID NOT SEE ANY MATERIAL DISRUPTIONS TO ITS SUPPLY CHAIN IN PERIOD

* ASTRAZENECA - MANUFACTURING SITES IN CHINA RETURNED TO FULL CAPACITY WITHIN WEEKS OF DECLARED OUTBREAK, WITH LITTLE INTERVENING IMPACT ON SUPPLY

* ASTRAZENECA - IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON COMPANY’S OPERATIONS IS HIGHLY UNCERTAIN

* ASTRAZENECA-TAGRISSO RECEIVED REGULATORY APPROVAL IN 81 COUNTRIES, INCLUDING US, CHINA, EU & JAPAN FOR 1ST-LINE TREATMENT OF PATIENTS WITH EGFRM NSCLC

* ASTRAZENECA - QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $6,354 MILLION VERSUS $5,491 MILLION AS REPORTED A YEAR EARLIER

* ASTRAZENECA - IN CURRENT ENVIRONMENT, DIRECTORS BELIEVE GROUP RETAINS SUFFICIENT LIQUIDITY TO CONTINUE TO OPERATE

* ASTRAZENECA - QTRLY PRODUCT SALES $6,311 MILLION VERSUS $ 5,465 MILLION AS REPORTED A YEAR EARLIER

* ASTRAZENECA - FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR FY 2020 IS UNCHANGED

* ASTRAZENECA - VARIATIONS IN PERFORMANCE BETWEEN QUARTERS CAN BE EXPECTED TO CONTINUE.

* ASTRAZENECA - FY20 TOTAL REVENUE EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY A HIGH SINGLE-DIGIT TO A LOW DOUBLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE

* ASTRAZENECA - IF FOREX RATES FOR APRIL-DEC 2020 TO REMAIN AT AVERAGE OF RATES SEEN IN QUARTER, SEES LOW SINGLE-DIGIT ADVERSE IMPACT ON TOTAL REVENUE, CORE EPS