BRIEF-AstraZeneca Receives First Supply Agreements For COVID-19 Vaccine

May 21 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca PLC:

* ASTRAZENECA PLC - ASTRAZENECA ADVANCES RESPONSE TO COVID-19 OUTBREAK

* ASTRAZENECA - FIRST AGREEMENTS TO SUPPLY AT LEAST 400 MILLION DOSES

* ASTRAZENECA - COMPANY HAS TOTAL CAPACITY SOURCED FOR ONE BILLION DOSES THROUGH 2020 AND INTO 2021

* ASTRAZENECA - RECEIVED SUPPORT OF MORE THAN $1BN FROM US BIOMEDICAL ADVANCED RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY

* ASTRAZENECA - ENGAGING WITH INTERNATIONAL ORGANISATIONS SUCH AS COALITION FOR EPIDEMIC PREPAREDNESS INNOVATIONS (CEPI), GAVI VACCINE ALLIANCE AND WHO

* ASTRAZENECA - DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMME INCLUDES A PHASE III CLINICAL TRIAL WITH 30,000 PARTICIPANTS AND A PAEDIATRIC TRIAL.

* ASTRAZENECA - RECEIVES FIRST COMMITMENTS FOR OXFORD’S POTENTIAL NEW VACCINE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: