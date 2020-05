May 20 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca PLC:

* LYNPARZA APPROVED IN THE US FOR PROSTATE CANCER

* APPROVED IN US FOR PATIENTS WITH HOMOLOGOUS RECOMBINATION REPAIR GENE-MUTATED METASTATIC CASTRATION-RESISTANT PROSTATE CANCER

* APPROVAL BY FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION WAS BASED ON RESULTS FROM PHASE III PROFOUND TRIAL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: