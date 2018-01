Jan 26 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca Plc:

* AZ REPORTS PHASE III RESULTS FOR PT010 IN COPD

* ‍PT010 DEMONSTRATES SIGNIFICANT IMPROVEMENT IN 8 OUT OF NINE LUNG FUNCTION PRIMARY ENDPOINTS COMPARED WITH DUAL COMBINATION THERAPIES​

‍THERE WERE NO UNEXPECTED SAFETY OR TOLERABILITY SIGNALS FOR PT010 IDENTIFIED IN TRIAL​