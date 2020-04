BRIEF-AstraZeneca Says 20-25% Of Oncology Sales Came From Infused Medicines

April 29 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca PLC:

* ASTRAZENECA EXEC SAYS MORE THAN HALF OF SALES IN CANCER THERAPY TAGRISSO IN Q1 CAME FROM OUTSIDE U.S. - MEDIA CALL

* ASTRAZENECA EXEC SAYS ECONOMY IN CHINA IS RESTARTING; SEES UPTICK IN PATIENT DEMAND AS NON-COVID-19 PATIENTS COME INTO HOSPITALS - MEDIA CALL

* ASTRAZENECA - RESPIRATORY PRODUCTS SYMBICORT & FASENRA SAW DEMAND AS GUIDELINES SAY ASHTMA/COPD PATIENTS SHOULD STAY ON THERAPY AMID VIRUS OUTBREAK

* ASTRAZENECA EXEC SEES UNWINDING OF EXCESSIVE STOCK-KEEPING MOST LIKELY OVER THE NEXT 3-6 MONTHS - MEDIA CALL

* ASTRAZENECA EXEC SAYS 20-25% OF ONCOLOGY SALES IN Q1 CAME FROM INFUSED MEDICINES, BALANCE FROM ORAL; ADDS ORAL DRUGS HAD FEWER OBSTACLES IN TREATMENT