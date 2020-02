BRIEF-AstraZeneca Says 2020 Rev Growth To Depend On Impact Of Coronavirus

Feb 14 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca PLC:

* ASTRAZENECA PLC - AZN: FULL-YEAR AND Q4 2019 RESULTS

* ASTRAZENECA - ALL GUIDANCE ASSUMES UNFAVOURABLE IMPACT FROM CHINA LASTING UP TO A FEW MONTHS AS A RESULT OF RECENT NOVEL CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

* ASTRAZENECA PLC - COMPANY WILL MONITOR CLOSELY DEVELOPMENT OF EPIDEMIC AND ANTICIPATES PROVIDING AN UPDATE AT TIME OF Q1 2020 RESULTS.

* ASTRAZENECA - WILL MONITOR CLOSELY DEVELOPMENT OF CORONAVIRUS EPIDEMIC AND ANTICIPATES PROVIDING AN UPDATE AT TIME OF Q1 2020 RESULTS

* ASTRAZENECA - DEPENDING ON IMPACT OF COVID-19 EPIDEMIC, REVENUE EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY A HIGH SINGLE-DIGIT TO LOW DOUBLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE FOR 2020

* ASTRAZENECA PLC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $6,664 MILLION VERSUS $6,417 MILLION AS REPORTED A YEAR EARLIER

* ASTRAZENECA PLC - QTRLY REPORTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.24

* ASTRAZENECA PLC - QTRLY CORE EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.89

* ASTRAZENECA PLC - SEES 2020 CORE EPS IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY A MID- TO HIGH-TEENS PERCENTAGE

* ASTRAZENECA PLC - SECOND INTERIM DIVIDEND OF $1.90 PER SHARE HAS BEEN DECLARED

* ASTRAZENECA PLC - BOARD HAS REAFFIRMED ITS COMMITMENT TO PROGRESSIVE DIVIDEND POLICY

* ASTRAZENECA PLC - SEES 2020 CAPITAL EXPENDITURE IS EXPECTED TO BE BROADLY STABLE VERSUS PRIOR YEAR

* ASTRAZENECA PLC QTRLY TAGRISSO SALES $884 MILLION VERSUS $594 MILLION AS REPORTED A YEAR EARLIER

* ASTRAZENECA PLC QTRLY LYNPARZA SALES $351 MILLION VERSUS $209 MILLION AS REPORTED A YEAR EARLIER

* ASTRAZENECA - REAFFIRMED COMMITMENT TO PROGRESSIVE DIVIDEND POLICY; A SECOND INTERIM DIVIDEND OF $1.90 PER SHARE HAS BEEN DECLARED

* ASTRAZENECA PLC QTRLY IMFINZI SALES $424 MILLION VERSUS $262 MILLION AS REPORTED A YEAR EARLIER

* ASTRAZENECA PLC - CHINA SALES IN THE QUARTER INCREASED BY 25% (28% AT CER) TO $1,189M

* ASTRAZENECA - EUROPE SALES DECLINED BY 2% IN YEAR (UP BY 2% AT CER) TO $4,350M

* ASTRAZENECA - IMPACT OF REGULATORY APPROVALS FOR CALQUENCE AND ENHERTU ANTICIPATED TO FAVOURABLY AFFECT TOTAL REVENUE GROWTH IN 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: