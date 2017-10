BRIEF-Astrazeneca says Aspen acquires remaining rights to AZ anaesthetics

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Astrazeneca Plc:

* ASPEN ACQUIRES REMAINING RIGHTS TO AZ ANAESTHETICS

* ENTERED AGREEMENT WITH ASPEN GLOBAL; AGI TO ACQUIRE RESIDUAL RIGHTS TO ESTABLISHED ANAESTHETIC MEDICINES

* UUNDER NEW AGREEMENT, AGI WILL NO LONGER PAY ROYALTIES TO ASTRAZENECA​

* AGI TO BUY REMAINING RIGHTS TO INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY; MANUFACTURING KNOW- HOW RELATED TO ANAESTHETIC MEDICINES FOR UPFRONT CONSIDERATION OF $555 MILLION

* ‍NEW, ADDITIONAL AGREEMENT IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN Q4 OF 2017, DOES NOT IMPACT ASTRAZENECA‘S FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR 2017​

* AGI TO PAY ASTRAZENECA UP TO $211 MLN IN PERFORMANCE-RELATED MILESTONES BASED ON SALES; GROSS MARGIN DURING PERIOD FROM 1 SEPT TO 30 NOV 2019

* ASTRAZENECA WILL CONTINUE TO MANUFACTURE AND SUPPLY MEDICINES TO AGI DURING A TRANSITION PERIOD OF UP TO FIVE YEARS