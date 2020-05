May 18 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca Plc:

* BEVESPI AEROSPHERE APPROVED IN CHINA AS MAINTENANCE TREATMENT IN PATIENTS WITH CHRONIC OBSTRUCTIVE PULMONARY DISEASE

* APPROVAL BY NATIONAL MEDICAL PRODUCTS ADMINISTRATION WAS BASED ON POSITIVE RESULTS FROM PHASE III PINNACLE 4 TRIAL