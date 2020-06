BRIEF-AstraZeneca Says Breztri Aerosphere Significantly Reduced Rate Of Moderate Or Severe COPD Exacerbations In Phase III Ethos Trial

June 24 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca PLC:

* BREZTRI AEROSPHERE SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCED RATE OF MODERATE OR SEVERE COPD EXACERBATIONS IN PHASE III ETHOS TRIAL

* ASTRAZENECA - SAFETY AND TOLERABILITY OF BREZTRI AEROSPHERE WERE CONSISTENT WITH KNOWN PROFILES OF DUAL COMPARATORS

* ASTRAZENECA - IN KEY SECONDARY ENDPOINT, BREZTRI AEROSPHERE SHOWED 46% REDUCTION IN RISK OF ALL-CAUSE MORTALITY COMPARED WITH BEVESPI AEROSPHERE

* ASTRAZENECA - INCIDENCE OF CONFIRMED PNEUMONIA WAS 4.2% WITH BREZTRI AEROSPHERE, 2.3% WITH BEVESPI AEROSPHERE AND 4.5% WITH PT009

* ASTRAZENECA - IN TRIAL, MOST FREQUENTLY REPORTED ADVERSE EVENTS WERE NASOPHARYNGITIS, COPD AND UPPER RESPIRATORY TRACT INFECTION

* ASTRAZENECA -UNDER DEAL TO BUY PEARL THERAPEUTICS, SEES MAKING $150M MILESTONE PAYMENT UPON US REGULATORY APPROVAL OF BREZTRI AEROSPHERE FOR COPD