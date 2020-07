July 9 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca PLC:

* ASTRAZENECA PLC - BRILINTA GRANTED US FDA PRIORITY REVIEW FOR STROKE

* ASTRAZENECA - PRESCRIPTION DRUG USER FEE ACT DATE, FDA ACTION DATE FOR THIS SUPPLEMENTAL APPLICATION, IS SCHEDULED FOR Q4 OF 2020.

* ASTRAZENECA- SNDA WAS BASED ON RESULTS FROM PHASE III THALES TRIAL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: