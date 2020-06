June 1 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca PLC:

* ASTRAZENECA PLC - BRILINTA OBTAINS ADDITIONAL US APPROVAL

* ASTRAZENECA - NEW BRILINTA INDICATION EXPANDS TREATMENT TO HIGH-RISK CORONARY PATIENTS WITHOUT A HISTORY OF STROKE OR HEART ATTACK

* ASTRAZENECA- APPROVAL BY US FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION WAS BASED ON POSITIVE RESULTS FROM PHASE III THEMIS TRIAL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: