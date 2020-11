BRIEF-AstraZeneca Says Calquence Approved In The EU For CLL

Nov 9 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca PLC:

* ASTRAZENECA - CALQUENCE APPROVED IN EU FOR TREATMENT OF CHRONIC LYMPHOCYTIC LEUKAEMIA

* ASTRAZENECA- APPROVAL BY EUROPEAN COMMISSION WAS BASED ON POSITIVE RESULTS FROM TWO PHASE III CLINICAL TRIALS

* ASTRAZENECA - CALQUENCE SHOWED SUPERIOR PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL, FAVOURABLE TOLERABILITY IN PREVIOUSLY UNTREATED AND RELAPSED OR REFRACTORY PATIENTS