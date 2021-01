Jan 25 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca PLC:

* ASTRAZENECA - CALQUENCE MET PRIMARY EFFICACY ENDPOINT IN HEAD-TO-HEAD TRIAL AGAINST IBRUTINIB IN CHRONIC LYMPHOCYTIC LEUKAEMIA

* ASTRAZENECA - SUPERIOR SAFETY ON KEY SECONDARY ENDPOINT OF ATRIAL FIBRILLATION