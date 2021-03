BRIEF-AstraZeneca Says Co To Engage With Independent Panel Of U.S. Trial Of Its COVID-19 Vaccine

March 23 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca PLC:

* UPDATE FOLLOWING STATEMENT BY NIAID ON AZD1222 US PHASE III TRIAL DATA

* ASTRAZENECA - REVIEWED PRELIMINARY ASSESSMENT OF PRIMARY ANALYSIS AND RESULTS WERE CONSISTENT WITH INTERIM ANALYSIS.

* ASTRAZENECA - ARE NOW COMPLETING VALIDATION OF STATISTICAL ANALYSIS.

* ASTRAZENECA - WE ARE NOW COMPLETING VALIDATION OF STATISTICAL ANALYSIS.

* ASTRAZENECA - WILL IMMEDIATELY ENGAGE WITH INDEPENDENT DATA SAFETY MONITORING BOARD

* ASTRAZENECA - WILL IMMEDIATELY ENGAGE WITH INDEPENDENT DATA SAFETY MONITORING BOARD (DSMB) TO SHARE OUR PRIMARY ANALYSIS WITH MOST UP TO DATE EFFICACY DATA

* ASTRAZENECA - WILL IMMEDIATELY ENGAGE WITH INDEPENDENT DATA SAFETY MONITORING BOARD (DSMB) TO SHARE OUR PRIMARY ANALYSIS

* ASTRAZENECA - INTEND TO ISSUE RESULTS OF PRIMARY ANALYSIS WITHIN 48 HOURS.

* ASTRAZENECA - NUMBERS PUBLISHED YESTERDAY WERE BASED ON A PRE-SPECIFIED INTERIM ANALYSIS WITH A DATA CUT-OFF OF 17 FEBRUARY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: