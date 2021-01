BRIEF-Astrazeneca Says Continues To Seek Further Approvals For Vaccine After India Authorisation

Jan 6 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca PLC:

* ASTRAZENECA - SERUM INSTITUTE OF INDIA OBTAINS EMERGENCY USE AUTHORISATION IN INDIA FOR ASTRAZENECA’S COVID-19 VACCINE

* ASTRAZENECA - COMPANY CONTINUES TO SEEK FURTHER APPROVALS AROUND WORLD

* ASTRAZENECA - VACCINE HAS BEEN GRANTED EMERGENCY USE AUTHORISATION IN INDIA AS WELL AS ARGENTINA, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC, EL SALVADOR, MEXICO AND MOROCCO

* ASTRAZENECA - VACCINE WAS SHOWN IN CLINICAL TRIALS TO BE SAFE AND EFFECTIVE AT PREVENTING SYMPTOMATIC COVID-19

* ASTRAZENECA SAYS APPROVAL IN INDIA IS AN IMPORTANT MILESTONE AS IT WILL ENABLE TO SUPPLY INDIA BUT ALSO A LARGE NUMBER OF COUNTRIES AROUND WORLD

* ASTRAZENECA - IN ADDITION TO PROGRAMME LED BY OXFORD UNIVERSITY, ASTRAZENECA IS CONDUCTING A LARGE TRIAL IN US AND GLOBALLY

* ASTRAZENECA - WORKING WITH PARTNERS TO CONTINUE BUILDING MANUFACTURING CAPACITY OF UP TO 3 BILLION DOSES OF VACCINE GLOBALLY IN 2021 ON ROLLING BASIS

* ASTRAZENECA - ALREADY SUBMITTED A SUBSTANTIAL DATA PACKAGE TO SUPPORT A CONDITIONAL MARKETING AUTHORISATION FOR ITS COVID-19 VACCINE TO EMA

* ASTRAZENECA - AS PART OF AN ONGOING ROLLING REVIEW PROCESS AND WILL CONTINUE TO WORK CLOSELY WITH EMA TO SEEK APPROVAL IN COMING WEEKS