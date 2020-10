Oct 2 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca PLC:

* ASTRAZENECA - COVID-19 VACCINE AZD1222 CLINICAL TRIAL RESUMED IN JAPAN

* ASTRAZENECA - CONTINUES TO WORK FDA TO FACILITATE REVIEW OF INFORMATION NEEDED TO MAKE A DECISION REGARDING RESUMPTION OF US TRIAL