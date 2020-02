BRIEF-Astrazeneca Says Divests Global Rights To Movantik

Feb 25 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca PLC:

* LICENSE TO REDHILL BIOPHARMA SUPPORTS ASTRAZENECA’S FOCUS ON MAIN THERAPY AREAS

* ASTRAZENECA DIVESTS GLOBAL RIGHTS TO MOVANTIK

* REDHILL WILL MAKE AN UPFRONT PAYMENT OF $52.5M TO ASTRAZENECA ON CLOSING AND A FURTHER NON-CONTINGENT PAYMENT OF $15M IN 2021

* AGREED TO SUBLICENSE ITS GLOBAL RIGHTS TO MOVANTIK EXCLUDING EUROPE, CANADA AND ISRAEL, TO REDHILL BIOPHARMA

* AS PART OF AGREEMENT, ASTRAZENECA WILL CONTINUE TO MANUFACTURE AND SUPPLY MOVANTIK TO REDHILL DURING A TRANSITION PERIOD