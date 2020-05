May 11 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca Plc:

* ASTRAZENECA - ENHERTU GRANTED BTD IN GASTRIC CANCER PATIENTS WHO HAVE RECEIVED TWO OR MORE PRIOR REGIMENS INCLUDING TRASTUZUMAB