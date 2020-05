May 22 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca PLC:

* ASTRAZENECA PLC - ENHERTU US ORPHAN DESIGNATION IN GASTRIC CANCER

* ASTRAZENECA-OVERALL SAFETY AND TOLERABILITY PROFILE OF ENHERTU IN DESTINY-GASTRIC01 WAS CONSISTENT WITH THAT SEEN IN PHASE I GASTRIC CANCER TRIAL

* ASTRAZENECA - CO, DAIICHI SANKYO CO’S ENHERTU GRANTED ORPHAN DRUG DESIGNATION IN U.S. FOR TREATMENT OF PATIENTS WITH GASTRIC CANCER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: