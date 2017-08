BRIEF-Astrazeneca says establish strategic oncology collaboration with Merck

July 27 (Reuters) - Astrazeneca Plc:

* ASTRAZENECA AND MERCK ESTABLISH STRATEGIC ONCOLOGY COLLABORATION

* ASTRAZENECA PLC - ASTRAZENECA AND MERCK WILL INDEPENDENTLY DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALISE LYNPARZA AND POTENTIAL MEDICINE SELUMETINIB IN COMBINATIONS WITH COMPANIES' RESPECTIVE

* ASTRAZENECA- COS TO SHARE DEVELOPMENT, COMMERCIALISATION COSTS FOR LYNPARZA, SELUMETINIB MONOTHERAPY, NON-PD-L1/PD-1 COMBINATION THERAPY OPPORTUNITIES

* ASTRAZENECA PLC - MERCK WILL FUND ALL DEVELOPMENT AND COMMERCIALISATION COSTS OF KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION WITH LYNPARZA OR SELUMETINIB

* ASTRAZENECA PLC - ASTRAZENECA WILL FUND ALL DEVELOPMENT AND COMMERCIALISATION COSTS OF IMFINZI IN COMBINATION WITH LYNPARZA OR SELUMETINIB

* ASTRAZENECA PLC - ASTRAZENECA WILL CONTINUE TO MANUFACTURE LYNPARZA AND SELUMETINIB

* UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, ASTRAZENECA ANTICIPATES APPROXIMATELY $1 BILLION TO BE RECORDED UNDER EXTERNALISATION REVENUE IN 2017

* COLLABORATION AGREEMENT WAS COMPLETED UPON SIGNING ON 26 JULY 2017

* ASTRAZENECA PLC - MERCK WILL PAY ASTRAZENECA UP TO $8.5 BILLION IN TOTAL CONSIDERATION