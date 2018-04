April 3 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca PLC:

* EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY ACCEPTS REGULATORY SUBMISSION FOR LYNPARZA IN BRCA-MUTATED, HER2-NEGATIVE METASTATIC

* CO AND MERCK ANNOUNCES EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY HAS VALIDATED FOR REVIEW MARKETING AUTHORISATION APPLICATION FOR LYNPARZA (OLAPARIB) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)