March 30 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca PLC:

* ASTRAZENECA PLC - FARXIGA CKD TRIAL EARLY STOP FOR POSITIVE EFFICACY

* ASTRAZENECA - FARXIGA PHASE III DAPA-CKD TRIAL WILL BE STOPPED EARLY AFTER OVERWHELMING EFFICACY IN PATIENTS WITH CHRONIC KIDNEY DISEASE