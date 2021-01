Jan 6 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca PLC:

* ASTRAZENECA PLC - FARXIGA GRANTED US PRIORITY REVIEW FOR CKD

* ASTRAZENECA - FARXIGA COULD BECOME FIRST SGLT2 INHIBITOR APPROVED TO TREAT PATIENTS WITH CHRONIC KIDNEY DISEASE, WITH AND WITHOUT TYPE-2 DIABETES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: