Nov 13

* ASTRAZENECA - FARXIGA SHOWED CARDIOVASCULAR AND RENAL BENEFIT IN PATIENTS WITH CHRONIC KIDNEY DISEASE IRRESPECTIVE OF CARDIOVASCULAR DISEASE STATUS

* ASTRAZENECA - SAFETY AND TOLERABILITY OF FARXIGA (DAPAGLIFLOZIN) WERE CONSISTENT WITH THE WELL-ESTABLISHED SAFETY PROFILE OF THE MEDICINE