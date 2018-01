Jan 10 (Reuters) - Astrazeneca Plc:

* ‍FASENRA RECEIVES EU APPROVAL FOR SEVERE EOSINOPHILIC ASTHMA​

* ASTRAZENECA - ‍FASENRA IS ALSO UNDER REGULATORY REVIEW IN JAPAN AND SEVERAL OTHER COUNTRIES, WITH EXPECTED REGULATORY DECISIONS IN H1 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)