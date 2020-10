Oct 28 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca Plc:

* FORXIGA CV OUTCOMES BENEFIT APPROVED IN CHINA

* UPDATE TO APPROVAL INCLUDES DECLARE-TIMI 58 PHASE III TRIAL THAT REDUCED RISK

* CHINA'S NMPA HAS UPDATED LABEL FOR ASTRAZENECA'S FORXIGA (DAPAGLIFLOZIN) TO INCLUDE DATA FROM DECLARE-TIMI 58 PHASE III TRIAL.