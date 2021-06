June 28 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca PLC:

* ASTRAZENECA PLC - FORXIGA RECOMMENDED IN EU FOR PATIENTS WITH CKD

* ASTRAZENECA - FORXIGA ALSO SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCED RISK OF DEATH FROM ANY CAUSE, COMPARED TO PLACEBO

* ASTRAZENECA - IN TRIAL, SAFETY AND TOLERABILITY OF FORXIGA WERE CONSISTENT WITH WELL-ESTABLISHED SAFETY PROFILE OF MEDICINE.