April 12 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca PLC:

* ASTRAZENECA PLC - CIRCULAR AND NOTICE OF GENERAL MEETING

* ASTRAZENECA - IN ADDITION TO GM REGARDING ACQUISITION OF ALEXION, ASTRAZENECA’S ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING WILL ALSO TAKE PLACE ON 11 MAY 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: