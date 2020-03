March 30 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca PLC:

* ASTRAZENECA PLC - IMFINZI APPROVED IN US FOR SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER

* ASTRAZENECA - IMFINZI APPROVED IN US FOR EXTENSIVE-STAGE SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER

* ASTRAZENECA - SECOND EXPERIMENTAL ARM TESTING TREMELIMUMAB ADDED TO IMFINZI AND SOC RECENTLY COMPLETED BUT DID NOT MEET ITS PRIMARY ENDPOINT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: