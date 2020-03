March 17 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca PLC:

* IMFINZI CONFIRMED OVERALL SURVIVAL IN CASPIAN

* IMFINZI CONFIRM SUSTAINED SURVIVAL BENEFIT IN FINAL ANALYSIS OF PHASE III CASPIAN TRIAL IN 1-LINE EXTENSIVE-STAGE SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER

* A SECOND IMMUNOTHERAPY, TREMELIMUMAB, ADDED TO IMFINZI, DID NOT MEET ITS PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF OVERALL SURVIVAL